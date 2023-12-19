New Canadian Law Mandates Tech Giants Pay for News Content

Summary: Canada has implemented a new law, known as Bill C-18 or the Online News Act, which requires tech giants operating social media platforms or search engine websites to pay news outlets for their content. The law, aimed at enhancing fairness for news publishers, applies to companies with a global revenue of over C$1bn and a monthly average of 20 million Canadian visitors or active users. Google has already reached an agreement to pay Canadian news outlets C$100m annually, but Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has refused to comply with the law, leading to a ban on news content on their platforms. The law has been praised many struggling news outlets in Canada, who believe it will provide much-needed financial support. However, Meta has argued that the law misunderstands how the internet works and that it gains little commercial benefit from news content. The dispute has caused harm to Canadian news outlets, with a recent study showing that views of Canadian news on Facebook dropped 90% after the ban was implemented.

New Canadian Law Aims to Support Struggling News Outlets

A new law has come into effect in Canada, requiring tech giants to pay news outlets for their content. The law, known as Bill C-18 or the Online News Act, is aimed at enhancing fairness for news publishers and applies to companies with a global revenue of over C$1bn and a monthly average of 20 million Canadian visitors or active users.

Google has already reached a deal with the Canadian government to pay C$100m annually to Canadian news outlets. However, Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, has refused to comply with the law, leading to a ban on news content on their platforms since July.

The implementation of this law has been met with mixed reactions. News outlets in Canada, who have been financially struggling due to declining advertising revenues, see it as a win. They believe it will provide a much-needed source of funding for the struggling journalism industry.

However, Meta has argued that the law misunderstands how the internet works and has little commercial gain from news content. This ongoing dispute has caused harm to Canadian news outlets, with a study showing a 90% drop in views of Canadian news on Facebook after the ban was implemented.

The Canadian government remains determined to push Meta to comply with the law and support the journalistic rigor and stability of the media. Other countries, such as Australia, have passed similar legislation, and the UK and the US have signaled their intentions to follow suit.

As the industry continues to grapple with the impact of digital disruption, the implementation of such laws could provide a lifeline for struggling news outlets around the world.