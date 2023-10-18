Researchers Develop Algorithm to Generate Images from Brain Activity

Artificial intelligence researchers at Meta Platforms Inc. have achieved a significant breakthrough creating an algorithm capable of transforming brain activity into visual images. In a recent blog post, Meta researchers detailed their use of a non-invasive neuroimaging technique called magnetoencephalography (MEG) to collect brain activity measurements at a rapid rate. Through this method, the AI system can decode brain activity and generate the corresponding visual representations in real time.

The newly developed AI system consists of three components: an image encoder, a brain encoder, and an image decoder. The image encoder creates a diverse collection of image representations, independent of brain activity. The brain encoder aligns the MEG signals with these image representations, while the image decoder generates plausible images based on the brain representations.

The system was trained on a publicly available dataset of MEG signals obtained from health volunteers. The researchers compared the decoding performance using various pretrained image modules and found that the brain signals corresponded best with modern computer vision AI systems, such as DINOv2. This suggests that self-supervised learning allows AI systems to acquire brain-like representations.

Although the algorithm still has limitations, such as inaccuracies in low-level features, it has shown the ability to preserve high-level features and can continuously generate images through MEG signals. While Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology provides better results, MEGs offer the advantage of being accessible at any time, providing a continuous stream of decoded images.

The researchers believe that their work is a significant development for understanding human intelligence. In the future, it may contribute to the development of non-invasive brain-computer interfaces for individuals with brain injuries. Furthermore, it could pave the way for AI systems that possess greater learning and reasoning capabilities similar to humans.

This breakthrough in image generation from brain activity marks an important advancement in the field of artificial intelligence and neuroscience.

– Magnetoencephalography (MEG) – a non-invasive neuroimaging technique that measures magnetic fields produced electrical activity in the brain.

– DINOv2 – a self-supervised architecture for learning representations without human annotations.