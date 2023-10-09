Meta’s AI-Produced Sticker Tool: A Mix of Surprises and Controversies

Meta’s recently introduced AI-produced sticker tool has caused quite a stir in the online world. The initial user tests have resulted in a combination of surprising, humorous, and somewhat controversial creations. One enthusiastic user, @Pioldes, experimented with the sticker tool on Facebook Messenger, generating a variety of stickers that have raised eyebrows.

Among the notable creations are armed Nintendo characters, a scantily clad Mickey Mouse, and provocative depictions of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. However, the fun does not stop there. Meta’s tool also includes amusing stickers, such as a voluptuous Sonic the Hedgehog and a woman nursing Pikachu.

These chat stickers, which were introduced at Meta’s recent Connect event, are powered Meta’s Llama 2 language model. This innovative feature allows users to generate multiple unique stickers within seconds using text prompts. Currently, the feature is available to a select group of English language users across Meta’s platforms, including Instagram, Facebook Stories, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

To prevent the generation of inappropriate content, word restrictions have been implemented. However, some clever users have reportedly found ways topass these limitations, raising concerns. Meta is taking a cautious approach to this rollout, aiming to address any misuse before making it widely accessible.

While there may be a few bumps in the road, as is common with innovative technology, these initial tests serve as a reminder of the balance between innovative fun and social responsibility. Stay tuned for updates as Meta refines this exciting new feature to align with community guidelines and ethical standards.

