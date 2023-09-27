Meta Launches Stylish Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Meta has unveiled its new lineup of smart glasses, now called the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. These glasses are an updated and more stylish version of their previous product, the Ray-Ban Stories. The new design aims to move away from the chunky look of the original glasses and offer a more fashionable and appealing option.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses come with improved audio features. They have custom-designed speakers that are 50% louder and offer better bass for music, calls, and podcasts. The microphone has also been upgraded, with five microphones placed around the chassis, including one near the nose for better voice capture. This provides four times better coverage compared to the previous version of the glasses.

In terms of capturing content, the Meta Smart Glasses feature a 12-MP ultra-wide camera capable of recording 1080p videos up to 60 seconds. They also support live streaming on Facebook and Instagram, making them attractive for content creators. The glasses have a white courtesy light on the outside to let others know when they’re being recorded.

The glasses are powered a Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 processor and are IPX4 water-resistant, making them suitable for use in various environments. However, they have a battery life of only 4-6 hours. To address this, Meta includes a charging case that can charge the glasses up to 8 times.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses are priced at $300 and are available for pre-order. They will start shipping on October 17 in 15 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, and throughout Europe.

Overall, the Meta Smart Glasses offer a more stylish and improved experience compared to their predecessor. They are designed for passive use and aim to make capturing everyday moments easier and more convenient. With their sleek design and enhanced features, it’ll be interesting to see how well they are received in the market.

