Is Meta’s ‘Link History’ Really About Privacy?

Meta recently introduced a new feature called ‘Link History’ to its Facebook app, which allows users to store links they click on for later reference. On the surface, it seems like a handy tool. However, there are concerns about whether this feature truly respects user privacy or if it’s just another way for Meta to track and collect data.

While Meta claims that ‘Link History’ is designed to prevent users from losing website links, it also serves as a data tracking feature. By storing the links you visit through the Facebook app, Meta can keep tabs on your browsing activity and track your behavior on those websites. This raises questions about the real purpose behind the feature and whether users have control over their data.

Meta does offer an option to disable ‘Link History,’ suggesting that it can protect users from tracking and data harvesting. However, reports indicate that this may be misleading. Meta has been tracking user links for years, and the toggle to disable the feature seems like a mere afterthought. Furthermore, it’s unclear whether Meta continues to track user activity even after they enter a website, leaving users in the dark about their data privacy.

Privacy researcher Felix Krause previously exposed Meta’s use of ‘keylogging’ Javascript, which allows the company to monitor everything users type and click, including passwords, when accessing websites through the Facebook app. This raises concerns about the extent of Meta’s data collection practices and the adequacy of the ‘Link History’ toggle in protecting user data.

Another issue is that the ‘Link History’ feature is only available in the Facebook app and not on the desktop or mobile versions. This means that users who access Facebook through other means are not afforded any protection, unless they have installed additional ad blocker and anti-tracking extensions.

As the landscape around data scraping and tracking evolves, Meta is under pressure to address privacy concerns. While the company has made some efforts, such as offering end-to-end encryption and disappearing messages on Facebook Messenger, questions remain about its commitment to user privacy. The possibility of an ad-free subscription model, as reported the New York Times, could provide a more privacy-focused alternative for users. Additionally, new regulations are being enacted to curb data harvesting practices tech giants like Meta.

Ultimately, as users become more aware of their privacy rights, the ad-free subscription model may emerge as the preferred option, forcing companies like Meta to rethink their data collection practices and reliance on targeted advertising.