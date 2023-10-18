Meta Introduces Feature to Block Instagram Tracking on the Web

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has introduced a new feature called “Activity Off-Meta Technologies” that allows users to block Instagram from collecting their data across various apps and websites. This feature is part of Meta’s efforts to enhance user privacy and control over their information. Previously, it was only available for Facebook, but now users have the power to manage how data shared other businesses is linked to their Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Through the Accounts Center on the Meta platform, users can review the list of businesses sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones, or clear the data entirely. This gives them more control over their privacy and allows them to tailor their experience. Additionally, Meta has introduced other features to the Accounts Center, including the ability to transfer photos and videos from Instagram to other services.

The Accounts Center also centralizes functions like “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information.” Users can now download data from both their Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously. To access the Accounts Center, users can navigate to the Settings menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Meta aims to enhance the overall user experience across its platforms offering tools to manage data sharing and enabling seamless transfers of content. In line with this, Instagram is currently testing a feature that allows users to share stories with specific audience lists, similar to the existing ‘Close Friends’ feature. This function permits users to curate a list of chosen individuals who will be the sole viewers of the shared stories.

Meta’s introduction of the “Activity Off-Meta Technologies” feature demonstrates its commitment to prioritizing user privacy and control over data. These efforts aim to enhance the overall user experience and provide users with more control over their personal information.

Definitions:

– Meta: Formerly known as Facebook, Meta is the parent company that oversees Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

– Accounts Center: A feature on Meta platforms that allows users to manage their privacy settings, control data sharing, and access account information in a centralized location.

Sources:

