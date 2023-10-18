Meta Introduces New Feature to Block Instagram Data Collection

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has introduced a new feature that allows users to block Instagram from collecting their data across apps and websites. The feature, referred to as Activity Off-Meta Technologies, is now available in the platform’s Accounts Center. Previously, it was only available on Facebook.

With this feature, users can manage how information shared other businesses is connected to their Facebook and Instagram accounts. They have the ability to review which businesses are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to personalize their experience, or clear the data entirely.

The introduction of Activity Off-Meta Technologies reinforces Meta’s commitment to user privacy and control over their data. In a blog post, Meta stated, “You can easily review the businesses that are sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to further personalize your experience, or clear this data entirely — it’s up to you.”

In addition to this new feature, Meta announced other updates to the Accounts Center. Users can now transfer their Instagram photos and videos to other services, making it simpler to share and save memories. This expansion of the “Transfer Your Information” feature provides users with greater flexibility in managing their content.

The Accounts Center also offers centralized access to features like “Download Your Information” and “Access Your Information.” Users can now download their information from both Facebook and Instagram accounts simultaneously.

The Accounts Center is accessible through the Settings menu on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, providing users with a unified platform to manage their data and privacy settings.

