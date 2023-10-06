Last week, Meta unveiled its new AI chatbots for Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp. These bots, which include personas like cooking and travel experts, also feature celebrity personas such as Snoop Dogg and Mr. Beast. Among them is a dating coach named Carter. However, despite its claims to offer practical dating advice, Carter falls short when it comes to inclusivity, particularly in regards to non-heteronormative questions.

When asked about finding a girlfriend interested in swinging, Carter dismissed the idea as potentially harmful and not conducive to healthy relationships. This judgmental response was unexpected and disappointing, as swinging is a legitimate and consensual practice in today’s sexual landscape.

Interestingly, Carter was more accommodating when it came to foot fetishism, suggesting the user explore the topic on a pornographic platform called Wikifeet. While this may seem like a strange choice, it highlights Carter’s lack of understanding and discomfort with discussing sexual topics.

Meta’s spokesperson emphasized their commitment to safety and responsibility guidelines, intending to protect younger users. However, this approach may inadvertently harm individuals in their journey of self-discovery. The company’s reluctance to address normal sexual desires and preferences could be detrimental, especially to young people.

Furthermore, Carter’s avoidance of discussions about sexuality, coupled with its censorship of recommended resources, demonstrates a prudishness that echoes past controversies surrounding Zuckerberg’s products. Instagram’s history of restrictive policies towards women’s bodies, such as the ban on breastfeeding images, is an example of this forced prudishness.

Experts argue that Meta’s introduction of Carter feels more like a marketing tactic or demonstration of AI progress rather than a genuine commitment to helping users. To truly assist individuals with their dating and sexual inquiries, Meta should create a more inclusive and knowledgeable AI dating coach.

In conclusion, the AI dating coach introduced Meta, named Carter, fails to provide inclusive advice and lacks understanding of important sexual topics. Its reluctance to address non-heteronormative questions and hesitation to recommend resources related to sexual education suggests a regressive and prudish approach. Meta should reevaluate its perspective on sexuality and strive to create a more useful and inclusive tool for those seeking genuine guidance.

