Meta recently introduced AI chatbots, including a dating coach bot named Carter, to its family of apps. However, it appears that Carter is not equipped to handle conversations outside the realm of heteronormativity. The AI dating coach tends to kink shame users and avoid discussions about sex, except when it comes to foot fetishism.

When asked about swinging or other non-graphic sexual questions, Carter dismisses such topics as potentially harmful activities and redirects the conversation towards finding healthy relationships. This judgmental response raises concerns about the inclusivity and understanding of diverse sexual preferences on Meta’s platform.

Interestingly, Carter does not shy away from discussing foot fetishism. The AI even suggests exploring a pornographic platform, Wikifeet, to learn more about this fetish. However, relying on such a source may not be ideal, particularly without obtaining explicit consent from the individuals whose pictures are featured on the site.

While Meta claims to prioritize safety and responsibility in training its AI models, critics argue that the current approach may have unintended negative consequences. One potential harm is discouraging young individuals from exploring their sexuality labeling their desires as dangerous or disordered.

Brad Jones, founder and CTO of Meet Kinksters, a dating app aimed at finding sexually and romantically compatible partners, warns that Meta’s efforts to protect younger users might inadvertently hinder their self-discovery process. It is crucial for individuals exploring their sexuality to receive support rather than feel shamed or misunderstood.

Furthermore, Carter’s avoidance of sex-related topics, including the reluctance to recommend educational websites, suggests a discomfort in discussing sexuality. For a dating coach AI, this limitation hinders its ability to assist users seeking comprehensive information.

Meta’s history of prudishness, such as Instagram’s past restrictions on women’s sexuality, further exposes a need for the company to reassess its approach to sexuality. By denying the reality of human sexuality, Meta risks alienating users who turn to these chatbots for genuine help and guidance.

In conclusion, while Meta’s introduction of AI chatbots brings potential benefits, it is essential for the company to address the shortcomings of its AI dating coach. By enhancing inclusivity, understanding, and knowledge in conversations about diverse sexual preferences, Meta can better serve its users seeking genuine and helpful advice.

