Meta AI, the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently introduced a new feature called Meta AI, which allows users to interact with various generative AI personas. These AI characters include both popular personalities such as Mr. Beast and Paris Hilton, as well as original personas with specialized expertise. However, the launch of one particular AI character named Carter, a dating coach, has sparked controversy due to accusations of kink-shaming.

Shortly after the launch, kink enthusiasts discovered that Carter not only discourages smutty talk but also expresses negative views on activities involving kink and swinging. When the kink dating app Meet Kinksters messaged Carter asking for advice on finding a girlfriend interested in swinging, Carter responded advising against pursuing swinging, stating that it can be potentially harmful and dangerous. However, swinging, when practiced with consent and safe sex measures, can be a consensual and enjoyable activity for many individuals.

Gizmodo also tested Carter’s limits asking about different kinks and fetishes. Initially, Carter suggested checking out books, articles, and respectful communities. However, when pressed for specific recommendations, Carter changed the subject and started discussing relationship green flags instead of kink-related topics.

The controversy surrounding Carter has led to criticism from various quarters. Brad Jones, the founder of Meet Kinksters, called on Meta to remove Carter from their AI lineup, highlighting the importance of not shaming individuals for their sexual desires and interests. He argues that instead of receiving support, users seeking Carter’s advice may feel ostracized.

This is not the first time Meta has faced allegations of discrimination against sexual content. Sex workers, sex educators, LGBTQ users, and others have long claimed that Meta discriminates against them removing their content for violating community guidelines while ignoring sexually suggestive content from celebrities and brands.

For those looking for a kink-positive chatbot, alternatives like Beducated’s AI sex coach are available. While no AI can replace comprehensive sex education, there are online resources that provide educational content on non-pornographic but NSFW topics.

In response to the controversy, Meta has yet to issue a statement. However, with the growing criticism and calls for change, it remains to be seen how Meta will address the concerns and allegations raised against its AI personalities.

Definitions:

– AI personas: Artificial intelligence characters or personalities with which users can interact.

– Kink-shaming: The act of degrading, ridiculing, or disapproving of individuals’ sexual desires or interests.

– Swinging: A consensual activity involving couples engaging in sexual encounters with other couples.

– NSFW: Acronym for “Not Safe For Work,” indicating content that may be inappropriate for viewing in a professional or public setting.

