Meta Introduces AI Chatbots with Different Personas

Meta Connect recently hosted an event where Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest offerings from Meta, including the highly anticipated Meta Quest 3 headset, as well as various AI advancements. While most tech giants tend to focus on generative AI, Meta surprised everyone introducing AI chatbots with different personas, which are both exciting and practical.

Meta’s concept revolves around the idea of “Different AIs for different things.” This means that users will have access to or be able to design AI chatbots that cater to specific tasks. Although the creation aspect is not available yet, Meta has already developed a range of fun chatbots that users can interact with right now.

Each AI chatbot represents a different persona with specific skills. For instance, users can seek cooking advice from a sous chef, writing tips from an editor, or fitness guidance from a physical trainer. To make these chatbots even more attractive, Meta is allowing users to converse with characters portrayed famous celebrities. The beta release already includes celebrities such as basketball player Dwyane Wade, who plays the role of Victor, a personal trainer that helps users create workout plans and stay motivated.

Other celebrities featured in these models include Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka, LaurDIY, Chris Paul, Paris Hilton, Kendall Jenner, and Mr.Beast. By adopting familiar and inviting personas, these AI chatbots aim to encourage users to interact and engage with AI technology.

These chatbots will be available across all of Meta’s chat platforms, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. However, Meta acknowledges that these AI chatbots currently have limited databases, which means that some responses may be outdated and potentially inaccurate.

In conclusion, Meta has made an exciting move introducing AI chatbots with different personalities and personas. By providing users with the option to converse with famous celebrities, Meta aims to create a more enjoyable and inviting AI experience. While these chatbots have limited databases at present, they offer a glimpse into the future of AI interaction and personalization.

