Celebrities Take on New Roles as Meta’s AI Chatbots

Meta, the company behind popular social media platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, has introduced a series of artificial intelligence chatbots that allow users to interact with famous personalities such as Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, and Kendall Jenner. These 28 virtual chatbots, known as alter egos, are designed to mimic the expertise and personalities of their real-life counterparts.

Each chatbot is given a unique name that corresponds to their specific role. For example, Paris Hilton becomes “Amber,” Snoop Dogg becomes the “Dungeon Master,” Kendall Jenner becomes “Billie,” and Mr. Beast becomes “Zach.” These alter egos serve different purposes, with Paris Hilton playing the role of a detective partner, Snoop Dogg helping users choose adventures, and Kendall Jenner offering advice as a supportive big sister.

Meta acknowledges that the knowledge base of these AI chatbots is currently limited to information that existed prior to 2023, with the exception of a few select chatbots. However, the company plans to expand the search capabilities of these chatbots in the future to provide more up-to-date and relevant information.

To enhance the user experience, Meta has created profiles for each chatbot on Instagram and Facebook, allowing fans to explore their personalities and interests. The beta release of these chatbots took place in the US on September 27th, 2023, with plans to add new characters in the coming weeks, including Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim, and Josh Richards.

This innovative technology offers users the opportunity to engage with their favorite celebrities in a new and exciting way. Whether seeking advice, solving mysteries, or simply having a conversation, the AI chatbots provide a unique digital interaction experience.

