Meta Platforms Ensures Privacy in Training its New Virtual Assistant

Meta Platforms, parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has taken steps to prioritize user privacy while training its new virtual assistant, according to the company’s President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg. In an interview, Clegg stated that Meta used public posts from Facebook and Instagram as training data for its Meta AI virtual assistant, but excluded private posts shared only with family and friends. The company also avoided using private chats on its messaging services and implemented measures to filter out private details from public datasets.

Clegg emphasized Meta’s efforts to exclude datasets with personal information, citing LinkedIn as an example of a website deliberately not used due to privacy concerns. The majority of the training data came from publicly available sources.

This approach comes at a time when tech companies, including Meta, OpenAI, and Google, have faced criticism for scraping internet information without permission to train their AI models. These models require vast amounts of data to summarize information and generate content, raising concerns about the reproduction of private or copyrighted materials.

Meta’s Meta AI virtual assistant, based on the Llama 2 language model, is a key product unveiled at the company’s annual Connect conference. It has the ability to generate text, audio, and imagery, with access to real-time information through a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

To address copyrighted materials, Clegg acknowledged the possibility of litigation surrounding fair use doctrine and creative content. Meta has implemented safety restrictions, including a ban on generating photo-realistic images of public figures.

While some companies have obtained licensing rights for materials or excluded copyrighted imagery from training data, Meta has not specified any specific steps taken to avoid the reproduction of copyrighted content. The company has, however, introduced new terms of service that prohibit users from generating content that violates privacy and intellectual property rights.

In prioritizing user privacy and respecting copyright laws, Meta aims to build consumer trust and navigate potential legal challenges.

