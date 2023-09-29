Meta’s New AI Assistant Trained on Public Facebook and Instagram Posts

Meta recently unveiled its new AI assistant at Connect 2023, along with a range of AI editing tools and features. The AI assistant is set to join popular platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram in the coming days. However, the training method used for this assistant has raised concerns.

According to Reuters, Meta used public Facebook and Instagram posts to train portions of its AI assistant. The company’s top policy executive, Nick Clegg, assured that private posts shared exclusively with family and friends were excluded to respect consumers’ privacy. Private chats on messaging services were also not included in the training data.

Meta took steps to filter private details from the public datasets used for training. Clegg emphasized that they tried to exclude datasets with a heavy preponderance of personal information. Privacy concerns led to the deliberate omission of platforms like LinkedIn from the training data.

This approach has sparked criticism against tech companies, including Meta, OpenAI, and Google, for using internet-scraped information without proper authorization to train their AI models. The models rely on vast amounts of data to generate summaries and imagery.

Meta’s AI assistant was developed using a custom model based on the Llama 2 large language model and a new model called Emu for image generation. Public Facebook and Instagram posts, consisting of text and photos, played a role in training the AI assistant.

Clegg addressed concerns about copyrighted materials, acknowledging potential legal battles regarding fair use doctrines. While Meta believes its use qualifies as fair use, the company anticipates litigation on this matter.

It is important for tech companies to find the right balance between AI advancements and user privacy. As AI continues to evolve, the ethical and legal considerations surrounding its training methods will be subject to ongoing scrutiny.

