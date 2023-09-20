Meta Introduces New Payment Features in WhatsApp for Indian Users

Meta has announced the introduction of new payment features within WhatsApp for users in India, its largest market. The company’s WhatsApp Business Platform app now includes an in-chat payment feature, allowing businesses to receive payments directly within chat conversations without incurring additional fees.

Businesses in India will have three payment options available to them: credit and debit cards, WhatsApp Pay, and India’s public digital payments network, UPI. Meta has partnered with PayU and Razorpay to facilitate these payments.

This move follows Meta’s previous rollout of the in-chat payment feature in Singapore and Brazil earlier this year. By adding this feature in India, Meta aims to attract more businesses to its platform. As businesses are required to pay to message their customers on the platform, this new feature is expected to contribute to Meta’s revenue growth in one of its largest markets.

In addition to the payment features, Meta is also offering Meta Verified to businesses using WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook. Subscribing businesses will receive a verified badge, protection against impersonation, and extra features to enhance their discoverability. WhatsApp users can expect premium offerings such as a customized web page and enhanced multi-device support.

Analysts have shown optimism in Meta’s stock due to its strong financial performance and healthy business outlook. With a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on 41 Buy recommendations and two Hold recommendations in the past three months, Meta’s stock has gained about 115% so far in 2023. The average stock price target of $376.19 implies a 23.31% upside potential.

Sources: Meta

Definitions: WhatsApp – a messaging app owned Meta; in-chat payment feature – a feature that allows users to make payments within a messaging app; WhatsApp Business Platform app – an app designed for businesses to communicate with their customers on WhatsApp; PayU – an online payment service provider; Razorpay – a payments platform; UPI – Unified Payments Interface; Meta Verified – a verification program for businesses on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook; TipRanks – a financial analyst ranking service.