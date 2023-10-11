Suspicious Activity Detected on Your TipRanks Account

If you have received a message stating that suspicious activity violating the Terms of Use has been detected on your TipRanks account, it means that certain actions have been identified that raise concerns about the security and compliance of your account.

The suspicious activity could be any of the following:

Exceeding 80 page views of a specific page type within a 24-hour period

Utilizing bots, crawlers, or other scraping tools

As a precautionary measure, your account may have been automatically disabled upon detection of the suspicious activity. However, in most cases, your account will be reactivated automatically within 24 hours.

If your account remains disabled after the 24-hour period, it is recommended that you get in touch with the TipRanks support team to reactivate your account. Contacting the support team will allow them to investigate the issue further and assist you in resolving any potential security or compliance concerns.

Please note that TipRanks takes the security and integrity of its platform seriously, and the detection of suspicious activity is part of their ongoing efforts to protect user accounts and maintain a safe environment for all users.

Source: TipRanks

Definitions:

– Suspicious activity: Actions or behavior that raises concerns about security or compliance.

– Terms of Use: Set of rules and guidelines that users must follow when using a particular service or platform.

– Bots: Automated software programs that perform tasks on the internet.

– Crawlers: Programs that browse the internet and collect information from websites.

– Scraping tools: Software tools used to extract data from websites.

Source: Own knowledge.