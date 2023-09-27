Meta Introduces Meta Quest 3, a Mixed-Reality VR Headset

Meta has unveiled its new mixed-reality VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, at its Connect conference. Priced at $500, the device can be pre-ordered now and will begin shipping on October 10th. This article discusses how the Meta Quest 3 compares to Apple’s upcoming mixed reality device, which is expected to be quite expensive.

The Meta Quest 3 is a standalone headset that offers powerful augmented reality capabilities. It features two camera bars on the front panel, allowing users to blend the physical and digital worlds together. The headset provides full-color passthrough, enabling users to see their surroundings with augmented reality layered on top.

This new headset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 processor, offering faster load times and seamless gameplay compared to its predecessor. It also boasts improved visuals with better resolution on its twin lens screens. The Quest 3 controllers, now called Touch Plus controllers, have been redesigned and provide force feedback similar to the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

When comparing the Meta Quest 3 to Apple’s Vision Pro, it becomes apparent that both devices have their unique features. While the Vision Pro primarily uses gesture controls, the Quest 3 utilizes redesigned stick controllers, which are mainly suited for gaming. The Vision Pro incorporates most apps that already exist for the iPad and iPhone, while the Quest 3 relies on the Quest Store and internal development teams for its app offerings. Meta plans to add support for Xbox Game Pass in December.

Meta’s roadmap suggests that the company is planning for more augmented reality capabilities in the future. However, the development of truly AR-capable glasses is not expected until 2027. Meta has historically focused on providing mid-range and ultra-cheap VR headsets, with the aim of meeting customers at various price points.

While Meta has not disclosed sales figures for the Quest, leaked presentations suggest that the company has sold close to 20 million headsets. With the Quest 3, Meta hopes to offer direct competition for Apple’s device at a significantly lower price point, potentially making a big impact in the VR market.

