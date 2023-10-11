Meta Plans Successor to Quest 3 VR Headset to Compete with Apple’s Vision Pro

Meta Platforms Inc., following the successful launch of its Quest 3 VR headset, is already in the early stages of planning its successor. Taking cues from Apple’s Vision Pro, Meta aims to compete in the fiercely innovative VR industry.

Meta has traditionally been associated with the metaverse, a virtual shared space that combines enhanced physical reality with persistent virtual reality. However, recent strategic changes indicate a shift in focus. Instead of solely emphasizing the metaverse, Meta now highlights the practical applications of its VR headset, specifically in gaming and productivity.

This change in direction aligns Meta’s strategy more closely with Apple’s user-centric approach. By emphasizing everyday uses and making VR technology more mainstream, Meta aims to appeal to a broader audience.

Despite intense competition with Apple, Meta’s financial health, particularly its stock performance, is reassuring. The company’s stock has seen a significant increase of 162% this year, indicating strong momentum that could potentially reach even greater heights year-end.

Although Meta’s stock experienced a dip in late July, it quickly bounced back from $274 to $321.84, a 17% increase. Monitoring Meta’s stock performance will be important, particularly to see if it surpasses the previous peak at $326, which could pave the way for further gains towards the 2022 high of $343.

In October alone, Meta’s stock has shown strength with a 7% gain. The company’s focus on practical applications and its financial trajectory position Meta as a strong competitor in the VR market.

Sources:

– Meta Platforms Inc.’s recent Quest 3 VR headset launch

– Apple’s Vision Pro marketing strategy