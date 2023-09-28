Meta’s Connect Keynote Focuses on AI, but the Metaverse is Still in the Picture

Meta’s recent Connect keynote showcased the company’s new AI features, shifting the focus away from the metaverse. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, spent much of the event highlighting Meta’s generative AI tools, which include the Meta AI assistant, AI-powered image editing for Instagram, and AI-powered bots for developers, creators, and businesses. The company’s new hardware, the Meta Quest 3 and the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, will also come equipped with the Meta AI assistant.

While AI was the main topic of discussion, Zuckerberg made it clear that Meta has not abandoned its focus on the metaverse. He emphasized that AI and the metaverse are interconnected and that the company will continue to work on both. In his keynote, he presented a vision of a future metaverse where people can interact physically and digitally, with avatars and holographic AI assistants playing a prominent role.

The addition of AI assistants could greatly enhance the utility of the metaverse. Meta showcased Meta AI-powered search capabilities in the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, allowing wearers to ask AI questions about what they see through the glasses. This feature could have various applications, such as identifying landmarks or translating text.

The integration of AI assistants into Meta’s virtual worlds opens up new possibilities for user experiences. Angela Fan, a research scientist with Meta AI, explained that AI assistants could help users with tasks while they hang out with friends in the metaverse. This combination of human interaction and AI assistance brings a new dimension to the metaverse.

It remains to be seen when these new AI experiences will be available in the metaverse. Meta has not provided a specific timeframe for their release. Additionally, the popularity of AI assistants in the metaverse is uncertain. Meta previously attempted to introduce chatbots in 2016, which did not gain traction. However, integrating AI into its existing apps, Meta has a better chance of reaching its vast user base and paving the way for an AI-centric metaverse.

