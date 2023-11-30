New Meta Quest VR Headsets Face Sales Challenge as Shoppers Opt for Privacy

Sales of Meta Platforms Inc’s META Quest virtual reality headsets are experiencing a slump this holiday season, primarily due to the reluctance of shoppers to try on the headsets in stores. The main deterrent is the perception that these headsets collect grime and interfere with makeup—an issue that was exacerbated during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite Meta’s efforts to sanitize the headsets between uses, consumers remained hesitant.

Even in a post-pandemic world, the public discomfort of wearing VR headsets in public spaces persists. Meta primarily sells the Quest through mobile carriers like AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US, Inc, and Verizon Communications Inc, where users are accustomed to handling gadgets. However, the idea of wearing something on your face that others have used poses a different level of concern compared to simply touching a shared phone. Consequently, Quest headset sales in carrier stores have been lackluster, leading some retailers to relegate them to less prominent areas.

This situation poses a significant challenge for Meta because virtual reality technology often requires firsthand experience to be fully appreciated. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has emphasized the importance of users trying the headsets themselves. Meta had initially planned to address this issue opening its retail stores, known as Meta Stores, with a showroom already established in Burlingame, CA, and additional locations scheduled for New York and Chicago. Unfortunately, the high costs associated with launching these physical stores resulted in Meta having to abandon these plans.

To overcome the current sales dilemma and the upcoming competition from Apple Inc’s Vision Pro next year, Meta has released the Quest 3 and adjusted its strategy. In an effort to encourage more trials, Meta has extended its return policy, allowing customers to test the devices at home. This move aims to address concerns about trying on the headsets in public settings.

Despite these challenges, Meta remains committed to improving sales and creating innovative VR experiences for consumers. The company is continuously refining its products and exploring new ways to make VR more accessible and user-friendly.

FAQs

1. Why are shoppers hesitant to try on Meta Quest VR headsets in stores?

Shoppers have expressed concerns about the collection of grime and interference with makeup when trying on Meta Quest VR headsets. These concerns were amplified during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite Meta’s efforts to sanitize the headsets between uses.

2. Where does Meta primarily sell the Quest VR headsets?

Meta sells the Quest VR headsets through mobile carriers such as AT&T Inc, T-Mobile US, Inc, and Verizon Communications Inc.

3. Why are sales of Quest headsets in carrier stores low?

Consumers feel uncomfortable wearing something on their face that others have used, which is different from using shared phones in carrier stores. This discomfort has resulted in low sales of Quest headsets in these retail locations.

4. How is Meta addressing the challenge of encouraging trials for VR headsets?

To address concerns about trying headsets in public, Meta has extended its return policy, allowing customers to test the Quest VR headsets at home.