China Ranks High in Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Campaigns, Says Meta

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reported that China is increasingly becoming a prominent source of covert influence and disinformation campaigns. In its quarterly report on adversarial threats, Meta revealed that only Russia and Iran rank higher than China in terms of coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) campaigns. These campaigns often involve the use of fake user accounts and other manipulative tactics to influence public debate for strategic purposes.

During the third quarter, Meta successfully disrupted three CIB networks, two of which originated from China and one from Russia. One of the Chinese networks was a significant operation that required the removal of 4,780 Facebook accounts. The individuals behind the Chinese network employed basic fake accounts, posing as Americans to spread content across different platforms. While a small portion of their network targeted the United States, they aimed to engage with people from around the world.

This report highlights the continuing challenge that disinformation poses to social media platforms, particularly ahead of major elections globally. Following the 2016 U.S. elections, where foreign actors, specifically Russia, exploited Facebook to manipulate sentiment, Meta has faced increased scrutiny to monitor and combat disinformation.

Meta also pointed out that CIB campaigns are diversifying their tactics utilizing a variety of online platforms such as Medium, Reddit, and Quora, instead of centralizing their activities in one location. This shift is likely a response to larger platforms like Facebook intensifying their efforts in countering disinformation.

While the rise of generative artificial intelligence (AI) presents new challenges, Meta stated that it has not yet observed known covert influence operations using this technology for hack-and-leak claims. The company remains vigilant and continually invests in AI to identify and assess potentially violating content.

As elections continue to be a sensitive topic, Meta predicts that China-based influence operations will attempt to influence debates surrounding China, while Russia may focus on interfering with discussions related to Ukraine. The company emphasizes the need for the defender community, both within the platform and society as a whole, to prepare for a larger volume of synthetic content.

FAQs