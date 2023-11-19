Meta Advocates for Legislative Change to Strengthen Child Safety Online

Meta, the tech giant behind popular social media platforms Instagram and Facebook, is pushing for new legislation that would enhance child safety on app stores. The company proposes that app stores, such as Apple’s App Store and Google Play, be legally obligated to obtain parental consent before allowing children to download apps. This move aims to shift the burden of implementing parental controls from social media companies to app stores, ultimately making it more difficult for young users to access apps without parental approval.

In response to recent criticism over its handling of teen users, Meta’s global head of safety, Antigone Davis, advocates for an “industry-wide solution.” Davis insists on a system where parents are notified and required to approve any app downloads made their teens under the age of 16. Such a system would also streamline age verification processes, minimizing the need for repetitive checks across multiple apps.

Meta’s call for legislative change comes amidst intense scrutiny and legal battles the company has faced, particularly regarding the protection of children and teens from online harms. In light of this, Meta aims to establish a national law to ensure a consistent approach to child safety across all states in the United States, rather than relying on fragmented state-level regulations. This push for uniformity aligns with Meta’s efforts to comply with stringent data privacy regulations in the European Union.

One crucial aspect of Meta’s proposed legislation is its focus on privacy. By placing the responsibility for parental controls on app stores, the amount of sensitive information collected individual apps would be reduced. This approach addresses child safety concerns while also aligning with broader privacy management practices, making it an appealing proposition for both lawmakers and the tech industry.

Meta’s call for legislative change underscores the need for collaboration between tech companies, lawmakers, and parents to create a safer online environment for minors. As the debate continues, striking a balance between the demands of safety, privacy, and innovation will be crucial in shaping the future of digital experiences for younger generations.

