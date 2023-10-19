Meta Platforms enhances user privacy on Instagram with new feature

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, has made strides in enhancing user privacy introducing a new feature that allows users to take control of preventing the platform from tracking their online activities. This development comes as Meta responds to concerns about the mishandling of user data and misleading privacy agreements.

The recently launched feature, called “Activity Off-Meta Technologies,” empowers Instagram users to halt the collection of their online activity data. In addition, users can view a list of businesses that share their data with Meta and choose to disconnect or erase their accumulated information as desired.

Meta explained, “Activity Off-Meta Technologies enable you to manage how information sent other businesses to us is linked to your Facebook and Instagram accounts. You can easily review the businesses sharing data with Meta, disconnect specific ones to personalize your experience further, or clear this data entirely – it’s up to you.”

Alongside these data tracking controls, Meta is also enhancing the functionality of the Accounts Center. This update allows users to transfer their Instagram photos and videos to other platforms while simultaneously downloading data from both Facebook and Instagram.

The Accounts Center serves as a centralized hub for managing settings across multiple Meta apps. Users can establish their preferences across all apps at once for a consistent experience. However, for those who prefer different settings for each app, the Accounts Center offers flexibility. Users can customize settings for individual apps within the same location.

Initially launched on Facebook earlier this year, the revamped Accounts Center provides users with improved control over their settings on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger. Users can conveniently manage privacy settings, security preferences, and advertising preferences from a centralized location.

These developments mark Meta’s ongoing commitment to prioritizing user privacy and offering more control over personal data.

