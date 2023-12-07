Meta Introduces Exciting AI Enhancements Across Platforms

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced a range of new enhancements for its AI experiences, catering to users on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. These updates promise to transform the way users interact with Meta’s virtual assistant, Meta AI, and its text-to-image generation tool, Imagine.

Meta AI, which was launched last September, has been upgraded to provide more detailed and accurate responses to user queries. The company claims that the virtual assistant has become even more helpful, offering in-depth information on mobile devices and delivering precise summaries of search results. Meta AI can be activated starting a new message and choosing “Create an AI chat” on Meta’s messaging platforms or typing “@MetaAI” followed the query in a group chat.

Notably, Meta has expanded the availability of Imagine, the text-to-image generation tool, making it accessible on the web outside of chats. Initially embedded only within Meta’s messaging platforms, Imagine is now available for free at imagine.meta.com in the United States. Powered the image foundation model, Emu, this tool allows users to create unique images according to their preferences.

Furthermore, Meta AI’s large language model will introduce new experiences on Facebook and Instagram. This includes AI-generated suggestions for post comments, topic recommendations for community chats in groups, and more.

In an effort to promote AI transparency and combat misleading AI-generated content, Meta will implement invisible watermarking in its Imagine with Meta AI tool. This feature, to be rolled out in the coming weeks, will provide a way to detect if an image has been tampered with, even after manipulations like cropping or editing.

Meta’s commitment to advancing AI technology is evident through these new enhancements, which aim to improve user experiences across its platforms. Whether it’s obtaining detailed information, generating personalized images, or receiving relevant AI recommendations, Meta AI and Imagine are set to revolutionize the way users interact with AI-powered tools.