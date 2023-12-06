Meta’s Integration of Horizon Worlds with Quest Interface

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platform Facebook, is making significant strides in integrating Horizon Worlds into the Quest system interface. The move reflects Meta’s commitment to expanding the capabilities and reach of Horizon Worlds, as well as the company’s investment in creating a seamless experience for users.

With the introduction of members-only worlds, Horizon Worlds now caters to clubs, groups, and communities. These worlds persist even when no one is online, allowing for ongoing interaction and collaboration. Creators have the option of publicly listing these worlds, enabling anyone to request membership, or keeping them unlisted and accessible only invitation.

In contrast to public worlds, members-only worlds are subject to stricter moderation. World creators can assign admins to help manage and maintain order within the community. Additionally, they can choose to allow access to the world only when an admin is present, ensuring a safer and more controlled environment. Members have the ability to report rule violations directly to the world creator and admins via a dedicated dashboard, providing a more efficient and responsive system for handling issues.

It’s important to note that members-only worlds are restricted to users over the age of 18, making them exclusively for adult users. This age limitation serves as a protective measure to ensure the safety and well-being of all users within these specialized communities.

Meta’s integration of Horizon Worlds into the Quest system interface signifies the company’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and inclusive virtual reality experience. By merging these platforms, Meta aims to create a seamless and interconnected ecosystem where users can explore, connect, and collaborate with ease.

As Meta continues to invest in the development of Horizon Worlds, it is clear that the platform’s integration within the Quest system interface is a strategic move to expand its user base and strengthen its position in the virtual reality market.