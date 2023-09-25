Meta’s Horizon Worlds Expands to Web and Mobile, but Offers Limited Experiences

Meta’s Horizon Worlds, a 3D social platform, is now available on the web and mobile, providing users with a more convenient way to access the platform. Previously, Horizon Worlds was only accessible through Meta’s Quest VR headsets, making it a hassle for users to engage with the app.

The web and mobile versions of Horizon Worlds offer faster access compared to the VR version. Users can easily launch the app on their preferred devices and start exploring virtual experiences. On the web, the experience loads quickly, allowing users to dive into the available game, Super Rumble, within seconds. On iOS, the process is slightly more complicated as users are asked to make horizon.meta.com a homescreen app or access the game through the Quest iOS app. Despite occasional performance issues on iOS, the overall experience is smoother and more convenient than using VR.

However, one major drawback of Horizon Worlds on the web and mobile is the limited content. Currently, only Super Rumble is available, which may not be appealing to all users. Other metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite offer a much wider variety of worlds and experiences, making them more engaging for users.

Meta has acknowledged this limitation and promises that more worlds will be added to Horizon Worlds in the future. It is likely that Meta is starting small on the web and mobile versions to address any potential issues before expanding the content. It is possible that Meta will make further announcements regarding the expansion of experiences at their Connect conference.

Overall, while the web and mobile versions of Horizon Worlds provide a more convenient way to access the platform, the limited content may hinder its appeal to users. As more experiences are added, the platform has the potential to become a more engaging social network for 3D spaces.

Sources:

– None