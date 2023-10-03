Brown Leaves Meta as the Company Shifts Away from News Promotion

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has announced that Campbell Brown, its head of news partnerships, will be leaving the company. Axios reports that Brown was hired in 2017 to assist in promoting news content on the platform, but Meta has since shifted its focus and is stepping back from news aggregation.

During her tenure at Meta, Brown played a key role in introducing the News tab and negotiating licensing deals with major news publishers. She also established the Facebook Journalism Project, which provided grants to support struggling local news outlets. However, as governments began scrutinizing Meta’s influence and imposing regulations, the company changed its stance on news promotion.

In response to these regulatory pressures, Meta decided to prioritize the development of a robust Creator economy rather than focusing on news. This shift was accompanied broad bans on news sharing, including recent restrictions in Canada. These changes have led to Brown’s departure from her role as head of news partnerships.

Although leaving her position, Brown will still be affiliated with Meta as a consultant, according to internal documents seen Axios. This move likely reflects Meta’s desire to maintain some level of connection with the news industry, even as it reduces its emphasis on news promotion.

As Meta distances itself from news content, it remains to be seen what impact this decision will have on journalism and the media landscape. However, it is clear that Meta is reshaping its priorities and focusing on other areas, such as the Creator economy, where it believes there is significant potential for growth.

