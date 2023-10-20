Meta Platforms Releases Advanced AI Simulation Environment and Dataset for Robotics Training

Meta Platforms Inc. has announced the release of Habitat 3.0, an advanced version of its AI simulation environment. The Habitat environment is designed to train robots on how to interact with the physical world. In addition to Habitat 3.0, Meta Platforms has also released the Habitat Synthetic Scenes Dataset (HSSD-200) and the HomeRobot platform.

Habitat is a collection of virtual environments, including office spaces, homes, and warehouses, that can be used to train AI-powered robots to navigate real-world settings. The environments are created with high detail, using an infrared capture system to measure the shape and size of objects. Researchers can use Habitat to train robots on complex tasks that require an understanding of their surroundings.

Habitat 3.0 introduces support for both robot and humanoid avatars, allowing for human-robot collaboration on various tasks. This advancement enables researchers to explore human-robot interaction and collaboration in realistic scenarios. The human avatars within Habitat 3.0 have natural movements and interactions, enabling a more realistic training experience.

The Habitat Synthetic Scenes Dataset, HSSD-200, provides realistic 3D simulations of real-world scenes for training purposes. It consists of 211 high-quality 3D scenes replicating houses and other settings, with a diverse set of 18,656 models of physical objects. The dataset offers fine-grained semantic categorization and asset compression for improved embodied AI simulation.

Meta Platforms has also introduced the HomeRobot platform, which serves as a hardware and software specification for researchers to create physical robots. The platform is designed for Open-Vocabulary Mobile Manipulation research, allowing robots to pick up objects in unseen environments and place them in specified locations.

The release of Habitat 3.0 and the HSSD-200 dataset will significantly reduce the time it takes for robots to learn new tasks. It also provides a safe and rapid testing environment for new AI models. Meta Platforms’ ongoing research will focus on enhancing robot collaboration with humans in dynamic environments.

Sources:

– Meta Platforms Inc.

– Habitat 3.0 Blog Post