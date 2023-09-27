Meta Unveils Emu: An Image Generator for Chats

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Emu, the company’s first image generator, at Meta Connect 2023. Emu, short for “expressive media universe,” is designed to integrate with Meta’s chat applications, including WhatsApp, Instagram, Threads, and Messenger. By leveraging Emu, users can access AI-generated stickers in real-time.

Generating an image with Emu takes merely five seconds, according to Zuckerberg. However, he jokingly noted that even this speed is not fast enough for his children. In the near future, Meta plans to integrate Emu with its current beta assistant, Meta AI, enabling users to generate images and responses from the AI bot.

Zuckerberg emphasized Meta’s intentional approach to AI, asserting that the company is optimistic about the impact of the technology. He further stated that most individuals are yet to fully comprehend the potential of AI advancements like Meta’s Llama language models.

Meta aims to gradually integrate Emu with its chat solutions over the coming months and years. Emu is expected to be widely available across Meta’s chat offerings later this month.

This move Meta underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to augmenting user experiences with AI-generated content. By providing Emu as a seamless feature within its chat applications, Meta seeks to empower users to create personalized, expressive media effortlessly.

Definitions:

– Emu: Meta’s image generator, designed to create AI-generated stickers for use in chat applications.

– Meta Connect 2023: Meta’s annual event where the company unveils new products and innovations.

– Llama language models: AI models developed Meta that facilitate natural language understanding and processing.

Sources:

– Meta Connect 2023 event.

– Statements Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect 2023.