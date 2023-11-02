EU Bans Meta from Targeted Ads, Threatens Significant Fines

The EU has taken a firm stance against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, banning targeted ads on its platforms. This decision, made the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), extends the ban initially imposed Norway to all 30 countries within the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA). The expanded ban puts Meta at risk of facing fines of up to 4% of its annual turnover, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.

The EDPB’s ruling instructs the Irish data regulator, where Meta’s European headquarters are based, to implement a permanent ban on the use of behavioural advertising within the next two weeks. This ban prevents the processing of personal data for the purpose of behavioural advertising throughout the entire European Economic Area.

In response to the ban, Meta has announced its plans to introduce a subscription-based model in November, giving users in the EU and EEA the option to consent to behavioural advertising. This move aligns with regulatory requirements and Meta’s efforts to comply with the ruling.

While Meta expressed disappointment over the decision, stating that it had engaged with EDPB members and initiated a regulatory process, the EU remains steadfast in its efforts to curb controversial advertising practices. Meta has been facing daily fines in Norway since August 7, and these fines will continue until November 3. However, non-compliance with the EU-wide ban could lead to even more substantial penalties, with potential fines of up to 4% of the company’s global turnover under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

This ban not only impacts Meta but also affects approximately 250 million Facebook and Instagram users across Europe. The EU’s efforts to protect user privacy and regulate targeted advertising highlight the growing concerns surrounding data usage and the need for stricter regulations in the digital landscape.

FAQ

What is the European Data Protection Board (EDPB)?

The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) is an independent body that ensures the consistent application of data protection rules throughout the European Union. It works to promote cooperation among EU data protection authorities and provides guidance on data protection issues.

What is the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a regulation the EU that governs the protection of personal data of individuals within the EU. It sets out rules regarding the processing, storage, and transfer of personal data, as well as the rights of individuals regarding their data. Non-compliance with GDPR can result in significant fines.