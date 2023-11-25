The Impact of the Israel-Palestine Conflict on Social Media Content Moderation

In recent times, the Israel-Palestine conflict has sparked widespread tensions and controversies in various industries. Many companies have been forced to take sides, often inadvertently overlooking the Palestinian people in their decisions. A contentious example of bias against Gaza has emerged through advertisements approved Facebook, igniting debate and highlighting the complexities of content moderation on social media platforms.

The Palestinian social media research and advocacy group 7amleh conducted a test of Facebook’s content moderation policies attempting to post ads containing calls for genocide against Palestinians and the dehumanization of Arab Muslims. They sought to verify if these offensive ads would be allowed to circulate. This initiative stemmed from their observation of a legitimate ad on Facebook calling for the assassination of a pro-Gaza activist. This particular ad was published Ad Kan, an Israeli group established former members of the IDF and the Israeli intelligence apparatus.

Facebook’s guidelines clearly prohibit ads inciting violence against activists. However, the fact that Ad Kan’s ads received substantial visibility suggests a bias against Palestine, allowing Israel to operate unchecked within the platform’s policies. While some argue that this ad’s approval is a result of Facebook’s AI-based content moderation system, Facebook maintains that their ads go through a review process before publication. Nevertheless, the mysterious algorithm employed for content review appears to favor Israel.

This incident exemplifies the proliferation of violent rhetoric across social media platforms in the aftermath of the conflict. The accusations against Facebook and its parent company, Meta, call into question their commitment to unbiased content moderation. How they respond to these allegations will undoubtedly shape the ongoing discourse around their role in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

