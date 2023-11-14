Meta’s New Ad Strategy Sparks Controversy and Legal Concerns

Late last week, social media giant Meta announced a new ad strategy aimed at bringing the company into compliance with Europe’s data protection laws. Users in the EU are now faced with a choice: agree to see ads on Facebook and Instagram with their targeting based on online tracking or pay a monthly fee of at least €9.99 ($10.68) for an ad-free experience. However, this move has sparked controversy and raised legal concerns.

Privacy activist Max Schrems criticized Meta’s decision, framing it as the company effectively forcing users to sell their fundamental rights. Many people may find the monthly fee too steep, especially given the current cost-of-living crisis. Additionally, the value of the rejected advertising may not justify the high monthly fee. This discrepancy could become a significant factor in any potential legal challenges against Meta’s new strategy.

Furthermore, the lack of viable alternatives to Facebook poses a dilemma for users. Many individuals rely on Meta’s services, and leaving the platform would have a significant impact on their online presence and connections. This raises questions about the validity of the consent obtained from cash-strapped users who may feel coerced into accepting tracking.

The think tank Breugel has already concluded that Meta’s new free option is likely to be in violation of EU privacy and competition laws. The legality of this new strategy will likely be tested in court. However, the manner in which Meta presented the choice to users has already been criticized as coercive. Users were given no notice and were immediately forced to make a decision without any alternative to opting for ads.

As the controversy surrounding Meta’s ad strategy unfolds, it is clear that concerns about privacy and user rights are at the forefront. The outcome of potential legal challenges will have significant implications for how social media platforms handle targeted advertising and user consent in the future.

