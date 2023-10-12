Meta Unveils New Reels Ad Features to Boost Engagement and Sales

Meta Platforms, Inc. is revolutionizing the world of advertising with its latest Reels ad features on Facebook and Instagram. With over 200 billion daily plays on Reels, Meta is focused on creating more captivating and impactful ads for viewers and advertisers alike.

The new features include collection ads, multi-destination Reels carousel ads, and the swipe left functionality. Collection ads allow viewers to swipe through a visual gallery to discover more details about products. Multi-destination Reels carousel ads guide potential customers to multiple product pages, simplifying the shopping experience. The swipe left functionality allows users to effortlessly flip through a catalogue of products, making shopping more enjoyable.

In addition to the ad features, Meta has introduced the Advantage+ Creative Suite, which simplifies the creative process and ensures campaigns resonate with customers. Reels ads built with creative optimizations and music have shown impressive results, including a reduction in cost per action and an increase in click-through and conversion rates.

The Advantage+ Creative Suite includes automatic templates, 3D motion and depth, aspect ratio flexibility, and image and video enhancements. Meta’s algorithms automatically show the optimized version of creative content to maximize results. Music is also an important element, with Reels ads featuring music and voice-overs receiving higher positive response scores from consumers.

Meta’s heavy reliance on advertising is evident, with 98% of its total global revenues coming from ads. However, the company has faced challenges in recent quarters with declining ad revenue. To address this, Meta is introducing these new Reels ad features to breathe new life into its advertising business and increase revenue on Facebook and Instagram.

With these game-changing features and the Advantage+ Creative Suite, Meta is providing advertisers with the tools to create engaging and impactful Reels ads. By optimizing campaign performance and enhancing the user experience, Meta is positioning itself for success in the advertising world.

