Meta Refutes Copyright Violation Allegations in AI Lawsuit

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has argued against allegations of copyright infringement in a class-action lawsuit that accuses the company of violating intellectual property (IP) laws in training its artificial intelligence (AI) model. The lawsuit, brought authors Sarah Silverman, Christopher Golden, and Richard Kadrey, also targets ChatGPT developers OpenAI.

In its court filing, Meta defended its AI model, LLaMA 2, stating that it was prepared using the “fair use” principle and did not infringe on copyright. The company emphasized that LLaMA 2 does not generate copyright-infringing materials. Meta cited the precedent set Authors Guild v. Google, where the court ruled in favor of Google’s fair use of copyrighted materials for its search engine.

The plaintiffs not only accuse Meta and OpenAI of copyright infringement but also claim that the companies unjustly enriched themselves. However, Meta rejected these allegations, arguing that they are closely linked to the copyright claim and should be dismissed accordingly.

Furthermore, Meta refuted additional claims of negligence, asserting that the plaintiffs failed to provide evidence of any loss or demonstrate Meta’s responsibility for damages incurred. The company dismissed the plaintiffs’ attempts to twist copyright law and manufacture infringement claims against Meta.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Copyright Office has begun a public consultation to address copyright issues related to AI. The Office plans to develop regulations that cover the copyright status of AI-generated content and the use of copyrighted materials to train AI models. The establishment of a licensing regime for AI developers and the problem of royalty payments to creators are among the considerations.

As AI technology continues to evolve, issues surrounding copyright and regulation are becoming increasingly significant. Various sectors, including finance, media, Web3, and healthcare, are faced with the challenge of developing new rules to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI.

