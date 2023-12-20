Facebook’s Oversight Board Calls on Meta to Preserve Posts about Israel-Hamas Conflict

A quasi-independent review board has recommended that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, overturn its decision to remove posts about the Israel-Hamas war. The board believes that these posts are important in informing the world about the human suffering on both sides of the conflict.

Initially, Meta had removed the posts showcasing Palestinian casualties and an Israeli hostage. However, the company later reinstated them with warning screens due to their violent content. While Meta is not obligated to act on the board’s decision, it is worth noting that the board disagrees with Meta’s choice to bar these posts from being recommended, even if they were intended to raise awareness.

The Oversight Board, which was established Meta three years ago, issued its first expedited ruling on these cases in just 12 days instead of the usual 90. The board believes that Meta’s use of automated tools to remove potentially harmful content has led to the removal of valuable posts that shed light on the conflict and potentially expose human rights violations. It urges Meta to preserve such content in the future.

In one case, Instagram removed a video showing the aftermath of a strike on or near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. The post displayed injured and killed Palestinians, including children. Meta’s automated systems flagged the post as a violation of its rules against violent and graphic content. Although Meta eventually reinstated the post, it demoted it and placed a warning screen, reducing its visibility to users. The Oversight Board disagrees with this decision.

The other case involved a video posted on Facebook, showing an Israeli woman pleading with her kidnappers not to kill her during the Hamas raids on Israel. Users appealed Meta’s decision to remove these posts, leading to the board’s involvement. Following the Oct. 7 incidents, the board noted a significant increase in the number of appeals related to the Middle East and North Africa region.

Meta has expressed its acceptance of the board’s decision. The company emphasizes the importance of both expression and safety on its platforms and confirms that no further action will be taken regarding these posts. However, the board has highlighted Meta’s temporary lowering of thresholds for automated content removal, which has increased the likelihood of mistakenly removing valuable non-violating content. As of Dec. 11, Meta had not restored these thresholds to pre-Oct. 7 levels.

The Oversight Board’s rulings are binding, but its policy findings are merely advisory. With 22 members consisting of legal scholars, human rights experts, and journalists, the board plays a crucial role in shaping Meta’s content moderation policies.