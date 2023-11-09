Meta’s Suppression of Concerns Over Filters Mimicking Plastic Surgery

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is facing a lawsuit from the state of Massachusetts over allegations that the company knowingly ignored mounting evidence of the harmful effects of filters on user well-being, particularly those that mimic plastic surgery. The lawsuit claims that as early as 2019, Meta’s head of responsible innovation informed CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the negative impact of these filters.

According to internal documents cited in the lawsuit, multiple executives, including Instagram head Adam Mosseri, expressed concerns about the filters harming the mental health of women and teenagers. Instagram’s then head of policy, Karina Newton, reportedly recommended passing a policy to ban these filters, stating that they could actively encourage body dysmorphia among young girls. However, Zuckerberg rejected the proposal and falsely claimed that he had seen ‘no data’ suggesting that the filters were harmful.

In response to the allegations, Meta spokesman Andy Stone stated that the company had chosen to restrict a more limited set of filters that promoted specific cosmetic surgery procedures, extreme weight loss, or dramatic changes in skin color. However, the Massachusetts lawsuit argues that Meta’s decision to downplay the risks of these filters is unsupported the evidence presented internal documents.

The unsealed filings, based on internal Meta documents made public former employee Frances Haugen, reveal that despite public dismissals of Instagram’s potential harm, many top Meta officials were aware of the evidence indicating harm caused specific design and user features. These officials had urged Zuckerberg to invest in fixes for these issues.

The complaint filed Massachusetts highlights the company’s failure to adequately address issues such as overuse, harassment, suicide, and self-harm. Meta Vice President Nick Clegg expressed concerns that the company’s efforts in addressing these issues were understaffed and fragmented. Despite these warnings, Zuckerburg allegedly ignored the requests for action.

The lawsuit accuses Meta of suppressing concerns over the effects of filters that mimic plastic surgery, putting the well-being of users, particularly young girls, at risk. The internal documents obtained Massachusetts reveal a contradiction between Meta’s public statements and its internal knowledge of the potential harms caused its products.

FAQ:

Q: What is the lawsuit against Meta about?

A: The lawsuit accuses Meta of ignoring evidence of the harmful effects of filters mimicking plastic surgery on user well-being, particularly among young girls.

Q: Who were the executives expressing concerns about these filters?

A: Multiple executives, including Instagram head Adam Mosseri, expressed concerns about the filters harming the mental health of women and teenagers.

Q: How did Mark Zuckerberg respond to the concerns raised?

A: Zuckerberg rejected the proposal to ban the filters and falsely claimed that he had seen ‘no data’ suggesting that they were harmful.

Q: What evidence supports the claims made in the lawsuit?

A: Internal documents obtained Massachusetts and made public former employee Frances Haugen provide evidence of Meta’s awareness of the potential harms caused certain design and user features.

Q: How did Meta respond to the allegations?

A: Meta spokesman Andy Stone stated that the company had chosen to restrict a more limited set of filters but denied the allegations made Massachusetts.