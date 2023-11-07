New Android Apps for Meta Quest: A Call to Developers

Meta Quest, the virtual reality (VR) platform developed Meta, has been gaining popularity for its immersive experiences. However, the lack of support for popular Android apps has been a cause of concern for users. While Meta has introduced some 2D apps to the Quest Store, the selection is limited, with only ten apps currently available.

The importance of Android apps for Meta Quest cannot be overstated. Users want to be able to seamlessly connect with the apps and platforms they use on a daily basis. Apple understands this, which is why their upcoming Vision Pro headset will support most iPhone and iPod apps. This gives Apple a significant advantage in the VR market.

Meta, on the other hand, relies on other players in the Android ecosystem for app support. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth recently addressed this issue in an Instagram AMA, stating that it’s not up to Meta to improve the situation. Instead, Bosworth urges VR users to reach out to app developers and encourage them to bring their apps to the Quest platform.

Developers who already have Android apps can easily bring them to the Quest Store as APKs. Meta has made the process straightforward, requiring only some light modification to adapt the control scheme for VR. However, Meta does not have a way to automatically ingest these apps. They have reached out to Google to bring their Play Store of apps to VR, but Google has not shown interest.

The situation is unlikely to change drastically until the Quest platform gains a substantial user base and app developers see the benefits of supporting Meta Quest. It’s a call to developers to explore the potential of VR and bring their popular apps to the Meta Quest platform.

