New Meta Quest VR Platform Struggles to Attract Android Apps

Despite Meta’s efforts, the Meta Quest VR platform is facing challenges when it comes to attracting Android apps. The platform, which runs on a modified Android operating system, initially had high hopes of bringing popular smartphone apps to the VR platform. However, two years later, there has been little progress in this regard.

One of the key reasons why Android apps are important for the success of Meta Quest is that users want continuity in their app experience. No one wants to disconnect from the apps they use daily when they put on their VR headset. Apple understands this well, as evidenced the upcoming Vision Pro headset that will seamlessly support most iPhone and iPod apps out of the box.

Unlike Apple, Meta depends on other players to support Android apps on its VR platform, including service providers, platform holders, developers, and Google itself. Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth addressed the issue in a recent AMA on Instagram, suggesting that the onus is on app developers to bring their Android apps to the Quest platform. He emphasized that developers are welcome to bring their apps as APKs and that the process is relatively straightforward.

However, the situation is unlikely to change significantly until the Quest platform gains a larger user base and providers and developers see the benefits of releasing and maintaining their apps on the platform. The lack of support from Google in bringing its Play Store of apps to VR is also a hindrance.

In conclusion, while Meta has made efforts to bring Android apps to the Quest platform, the progress has been limited. The platform’s success in attracting Android apps will depend on multiple factors, including increased user adoption and greater collaboration with app developers and service providers.

