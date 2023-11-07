Meta Quest, the virtual reality (VR) platform developed Meta, has been gaining traction among users who are eager to experience immersive and interactive content. However, one of the main criticisms of the platform has been the limited availability of popular Android apps. While Meta Quest supports a handful of Android apps, including Facebook, Instagram, Smartsheet, and Spike, many others such as Discord, Spotify, X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit are still missing from the Quest Store.

The ability to access Android apps on Meta Quest is crucial for the platform’s success. Users want to stay connected to the apps and platforms they use daily, even when they are in the virtual world. Recognizing this demand, Meta introduced 2D apps to the Quest Store with its v34 system update. These apps, which utilize the Progressive Web Apps (PWA) standard, allow users to interact with them as they would on a smartphone or tablet using hand tracking or controllers.

Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth acknowledges the importance of Android apps for Meta Quest’s ecosystem. In an AMA session on Instagram, Bosworth suggested that it is not solely up to Meta to improve the situation, but also the responsibility of app developers to bring their apps to the Quest Store. He emphasized that developers can easily bring their Android apps to Meta Quest as APKs and encouraged users to reach out to their developer communities to develop for the platform.

In order for the situation to significantly improve, Meta Quest needs to reach a broader user base with millions of daily users. This will incentivize service providers, platform holders, and developers to recognize the benefits of releasing and maintaining their apps on the Quest platform. While Meta continues to work towards expanding the available Android apps on Meta Quest, the ultimate decision lies in the hands of the developers and other players within the Android ecosystem.

