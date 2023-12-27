OpenAI Faces Criticism for Lack of Transparency in Research

In a recent interview, Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta Platforms Inc., criticized rival company OpenAI for its opaque approach to research. According to LeCun, OpenAI’s lack of publishing and transparency has made it less relevant in the research world. He expressed concern for his former colleagues and students who work at OpenAI, stating that dramatic events like the recent controversy involving co-founder Sam Altman can negatively impact research stability.

LeCun’s remarks shed light on the ongoing debate surrounding OpenAI’s publishing practices. He noted that the company has become less open and transparent, a sentiment shared Elon Musk, one of OpenAI’s co-founders. In contrast, Meta’s Llama 2 large language model remains open source, contributing to the open AI movement.

While OpenAI may be facing criticism for its lack of transparency, the company seems to be moving forward. Talks of raising new funds at a valuation of at least $100 billion suggest that OpenAI is still highly valued in the startup world. If successful, this funding round would make OpenAI the second most valuable startup in the U.S., trailing only behind Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Yann LeCun’s candid remarks are in line with his reputation for sharing his beliefs openly, particularly on social media. As one of the pioneers in AI, along with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio, LeCun has been vocal about various topics, including AI doomsday theories. He has consistently advocated for keeping AI open source to improve its security.