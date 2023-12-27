Terrorists Unlikely to Harness Open-Source AI for World Domination, Says Meta’s Yann LeCun

Meta AI’s Chief Yann LeCun believes that the idea of criminals and terrorists exploiting open-source AI systems for malicious purposes is highly unlikely. According to Yann, the resources required to orchestrate such an endeavor are simply too extensive. In an interview with Wired, Yann emphasized the significant financial investment and access to specialized talent that would be necessary for terrorists to successfully seize control using open-source AI systems.

Yann mentions that even wealthy states, including China, would face obstacles in gaining control over open-source AI. He highlights the existing embargo on AI chip exports from the US, which limits the availability of critical technology for AI development.

Meta has been a prominent advocate for open-source AI and has actively promoted this approach in the industry. Their recent collaboration with IBM demonstrates their commitment to supporting open innovation and open science in AI.

Yann has consistently dismissed concerns about AI posing a threat to humanity, describing such fears as unfounded projections of human nature onto machines. During a press event in Paris, he categorically stated that the idea of AI taking over the world is “preposterously ridiculous.”

While open-source AI offers significant benefits in terms of accessibility and collaboration, Yann’s assertions provide reassurance that the potential for misuse malicious actors is limited. The obstacles they would face in attempting to exploit open-source AI systems, such as securing hidden computing resources and acquiring substantial funding, act as deterrents to such endeavors.

Representatives for Yann and Meta have not yet provided additional comments on this matter.