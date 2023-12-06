Meta’s Celebrity-Inspired Chatbots: A New Wave of AI Fun for US Users

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has made its celebrity-infused chatbots available to all users in the US. These chatbots were initially unveiled at the Meta Connect event in September, but were limited to a select group of beta users. However, as of now, US users can access and interact with the chatbots through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

The chatbots, which include famous personalities like Dwyane Wade, Paris Hilton, and MrBeast, do not embody the actual lives or personalities of the celebrities. Instead, they assume the personas of fictitious characters. For instance, the chatbot resembling Snoop Dogg takes on the role of a “Dungeon Master” and engages in narrating text-based RPGs reminiscent of Dungeons and Dragons. Asking the chatbot about Snoop Dogg’s music career will result in a response redirecting you to the fictional nature of the character.

While these chatbots do not engage in conversation, they display a looping video of the celebrity’s various facial expressions in response to your messages. Meta, however, aims to enhance the experience integrating voice and video capabilities in the future.

As part of their ongoing improvements, Meta is also introducing search functionality to more of their AI chatbots. Some sports-related chatbots, like Bru and Perry, have already been powered Bing from the beginning. Now, the functionality is being rolled out to others such as Luiz, Coco, Lorena, Tamika, Izzy, and Jade. In addition, Meta is working on enabling the chatbots to remember conversations, allowing users to pick up where they left off and creating a more human-like interaction.

Meta believes that these AI chatbots will add an element of fun and variety for users seeking new experiences in their messaging apps. With their continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities and features of these chatbots, Meta is aiming to create a more immersive and engaging user experience.