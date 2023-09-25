Meta’s News Blackout: The Impact on Canadian Student Publications

In early August, college radio stations and student newspapers across Canada experienced a sudden decline in website visits, particularly from Facebook and Instagram. It soon became clear that these student publications had become collateral damage in Meta’s fight against the Canadian government and news publishers. As a result of recently passed legislation known as “The Online News Act,” Meta, along with Google and other tech giants, would be required to pay news publishers for accessing and reproducing their content.

Meta has opposed the Online News Act from the beginning, arguing that social networks are not taking advantage of publishers. The Canadian government believes this legislation is crucial for revitalizing the local news industry, which has been significantly impacted the shift from print to online distribution. With no agreement reached between Meta and the government, Meta issued an ultimatum – either rein in the law or Facebook and Instagram would block all access to Canadian news.

On August 1, Meta followed through with its threat and imposed a nationwide news blackout. This means that Canadian users on Facebook and Instagram will not see or be able to share news from publishers, whether they are Canadian or foreign. The ban even extends to critical local news stories and real-time updates on events such as wildfires. Canada’s largest news outlets are now demanding an antitrust investigation into Meta’s actions.

While the news blackout primarily affects large news organizations, it has had a disproportionately negative impact on small publishers. Student journalists and station managers have reported significant challenges with fundraising, recruiting volunteers, and engaging in community outreach. For many, this has dashed their dreams of pursuing careers in journalism. It seems that the Online News Act, intended to support local news in Canada, has instead exacerbated the difficulties faced smaller publications.

Luke Smith, station manager of the University of Toronto’s CIUT-FM, explains how the ban has affected his station’s audience outreach, especially among older listeners who are active on Facebook. Similarly, Jordyn Haukaas, a second-year student at Camosun College, found that her student paper, The Nexus, was caught in the crosshairs of the ban, resulting in a decline in readership.

The impact of Meta’s news blackout on Canadian student publications is significant, hindering their ability to connect with their audiences and fulfill their journalistic missions. The situation has created a sense of secrecy and censorship, with stations and papers feeling as though they have been silenced. Meta’s actions raise questions about the power tech giants hold over the media landscape and the future of local journalism in Canada.

