Meta’s Censorship of Pro-Palestinian Content Continues Despite Previous Promises

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has once again come under fire for its systematic suppression of voices in support of Palestine. Despite previous apologies and promises to address the issue, Meta’s policies and practices continue to silence those advocating for Palestinian human rights.

According to a recent report Human Rights Watch, between October and November, over 1,050 instances of content takedowns and other forms of suppression were documented on Instagram and Facebook. The majority of these cases involved peaceful content expressing support for Palestine, while only one case involved the removal of content in support of Israel.

This widespread censorship is not limited to a specific geographical location but is a global issue. Content originating from over 60 countries around the world, predominantly in English, was affected. Human Rights Watch found that Meta’s inconsistent enforcement of its own policies resulted in the erroneous removal of pro-Palestine content.

The report highlights six key patterns of undue censorship, including the removal of posts, suspension or permanent disabling of accounts, restrictions on engagement with content, limitations on following or tagging other accounts, restrictions on the use of certain features, and “shadow banning” – reducing the visibility of individuals’ posts without notification.

Moreover, Meta’s policies, particularly its Dangerous Organizations and Individuals (DOI) policy, have been flawed in their broad categorization of speech related to “support” and “praise” of “dangerous organizations.” Meta relies heavily on the US government’s designated lists of terrorist organizations, effectively banning posts endorsing major Palestinian political movements.

The report also raises concerns about Meta’s opaque application of policies, deference to government requests for content removals, and reliance on automated tools for moderation. It further highlights the inability of affected users to appeal content restrictions, leaving them without access to an effective remedy.

This report builds on the ongoing efforts of Palestinian, regional, and international human rights organizations in shedding light on the issue of censorship. Despite previous instances of criticism and calls for improvement, Meta’s behavior continues to hinder freedom of expression and access to information regarding Palestine and Palestinians. It is imperative for Meta to fulfill its human rights due diligence responsibilities and rectify this ongoing problem.