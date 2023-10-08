Meta Faces Internal Changes in Responsible AI Team

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, is navigating internal dynamics within its Responsible AI (RAI) team. Initially established to ensure the ethical deployment of AI tools, the RAI team has undergone significant shifts in its structure and mission.

The RAI team was first formed in 2020 with 30 members, which later expanded to nearly 40. However, recent internal changes have reduced its strength to an estimated 25. While originally intended to be at the forefront of AI safety, the RAI team has now shifted more towards compliance and avoiding legal issues.

Meta has been actively embracing AI, launching its Llama AI model and introducing generative AI features in platforms like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp. However, the company has also experienced significant internal changes, including mass layoffs and restructuring, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated these moves were aimed at achieving efficiency and focusing more on core tech innovation.

The RAI team’s transformation accelerated following the departure of Jerome Pesenti, former VP of Meta’s AI group. It merged with the social impact team and underwent staff reductions. Mike Schroepfer, who was the CTO, passed the title to Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, who took over the AI helm and orchestrated the reshaping of the RAI and other teams.

Despite internal challenges and competing interests, the RAI team managed to release over 20 “system cards” that publicly outlined AI-driven recommendation systems on Facebook and Instagram. However, insiders raised concerns about the time it took to achieve this milestone.

Jerome Pesenti mentioned that the shift towards compliance began under the leadership of Esteban Arcaute, RAI’s technical engineering lead. While Pesenti considered the change reasonable, it was not universally embraced the team. As AI regulations continue to evolve, the foundational mission of the RAI team may regain significance, but current sentiments suggest that the company might be underestimating the importance of responsible AI.

This article is based on information from the following sources: Insider, Benzinga.