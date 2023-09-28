Meta Infuses AI into Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger Applications

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is integrating generative artificial intelligence (AI) into its popular applications, including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. With over 3 billion daily users, Meta aims to become a major player in the AI arms race against tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Generative AI is a form of AI that can produce text, images, sounds, and other media content in response to user commands or prompts. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that this is just the beginning of Meta’s AI advancements, as most people have yet to experience the full potential of AI technologies.

One of Meta’s new initiatives is the introduction of Meta AI, an AI chatbot that will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, as well as their mixed reality headset, Quest 3, and Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Powered Meta’s custom AI model, which incorporates technology from their large language model Llama 2, Meta AI functions as a general-purpose assistant. It can provide real-time information through a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing search engine and generate realistic images.

Users can invoke Meta AI in personal and group chats across the applications. For example, users can ask for recommendations for a group trip or ideas for dinner party recipes, and the assistant will provide various options directly in the chat. Additionally, users can generate photorealistic images within seconds typing “@MetaAI /imagine” followed a descriptive text prompt.

In the coming months, applications such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories will allow users to generate custom AI stickers describing an image. Meta is also bringing AI editing tools to Instagram, such as Restyle and Backdrop. Restyle enables users to apply new visual styles to their images, while backdrop allows users to change the scene or background of an image based on their description.

To enhance user engagement, Meta is introducing a set of 28 character-based AI chatbots across its messaging apps. These chatbots have personalities, opinions, and perspectives on various topics but are limited to answering questions. Meta has partnered with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, and Charli D’Amelio to embody these AI characters, who will each have a profile on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta believes that interacting with different AI chatbots for different needs will be more appealing to users than a singular super intelligence. As part of this vision, Meta plans to launch AI Studio, a platform for developers to create AI characters for the company’s messaging services. Businesses will also have the opportunity to create AI characters that reflect their brand values and enhance customer service experiences.

With these AI advancements, Meta envisions an entertainment-focused and connected experience that goes beyond answering queries. Through integrating AI throughout their applications, Meta aims to provide users with a wide range of AI-powered capabilities for various tasks and entertainment purposes.

