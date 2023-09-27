Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: The Second Generation of Stylish Tech-Enhanced Eyewear

Ray-Ban and Meta have once again joined forces to introduce their second-generation smart glasses collection, which combines style with cutting-edge technology. These smart glasses allow users to livestream video directly to popular social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, adding a new level of connectivity to the mix.

Unlike more high-end options, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses do not include built-in displays for a mixed reality experience. However, these glasses do feature visible cameras on each side of the frames, along with speakers and microphones integrated into the earpieces. This allows users to enjoy music and take calls while wearing the glasses.

The new Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses come equipped with 12MP cameras, delivering portrait mode pictures with impressive 3,024-by-4,032-pixel resolution – the same resolution found in many smartphones. Video recording is available at 1080p resolution and 30 frames per second, offering decent quality footage. With 32GB of on-board memory, there is ample space to capture important moments on the go.

One standout feature is the five-mic array used to capture audio while recording videos. For audio playback and calls, the open-ear design of the speakers in the earpieces provides 50% louder sound, deeper bass, and greater clarity compared to the previous Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

While the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are not augmented reality glasses, they do offer voice command capabilities. Users can simply say “Hey Meta” to access the voice assistant, which can take photos, start recordings, place calls, control music playback, check the battery level, and more. All of these features are powered Meta’s AI technology.

In terms of durability, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, making them splash- and sweat-resistant. However, they are not designed for swimming.

The battery life of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is estimated at four hours with mixed use, and the included charging case extends the usage time up to 32 hours. Additionally, a quick 22-minute charge can fill the battery halfway, while a full charge takes approximately 75 minutes.

The stylish design of the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is available in classic Wayfarer frames in two sizes, as well as the new Headliner style, which resembles Ray-Ban’s popular Erika frames. Weighing under two ounces, these glasses are designed for comfortable extended use.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are currently priced at $299 without additional lens upgrades. Polarized lenses can be added for $329, while the price for Transitions lenses is $379. Transitions lenses are photochromatic, transitioning from clear indoors to dark outdoors to shield your vision from bright sunlight.

To learn more and place an order, visit Ray-Ban’s official website.

Sources:

– Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends