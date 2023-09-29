Marketers Express Mixed Opinion on the Effectiveness of Meta’s Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns

Marketers have expressed mixed opinions on the effectiveness of Meta’s Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns (ASC). While the tool, which uses artificial intelligence to choose which audiences to serve ads to, has helped Meta regain some of its ad performance after Apple’s privacy changes, some marketers have found the results lacking.

ASC is an example of Meta’s embrace of artificial intelligence in media buying, following in the footsteps of rivals Google and TikTok. However, some marketers remain skeptical of these newer automation tools and their ability to produce better results at the expense of marketer control.

According to data from attribution firm Measured, incremental return on ad spend (ROAS) for Meta’s ASC campaigns was $1.40, compared to Meta’s reported ROAS of $4.01. This suggests that ASC may not be Meta’s most effective format, as the company claims. Measured also found that ASC campaigns were more likely to over-index on existing or likely consumers, rather than helping brands find new audiences.

While some marketers have seen positive results with ASC, others have found it inconsistent and not suitable for all clients. Limitations include the tool’s optimization toward conversions and its tendency to perform similarly to prospecting campaigns when a smaller percentage of spend is directed toward existing customers.

It is worth noting that Meta’s reporting may have contributed to bleaker campaign reports, rather than actual performance. When Apple made it harder for mobile apps to track users, Meta’s reporting was unable to accurately measure performance, leading to misleading assessments. However, the true performance of ASC campaigns remains uncertain.

