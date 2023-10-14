Messaging Meta’s AI Personas on Instagram May Not Be Securely Encrypted

Summary: Users of Meta’s AI personas on Instagram should be aware that their messages may not be private due to the absence of end-to-end encryption. Unlike in Messenger and WhatsApp, where the option to start an AI chat is available regardless of encryption settings, Instagram users cannot engage in secure conversations with AI personas when end-to-end encryption is turned on. The “Use end-to-end encryption” option appears grayed out, and attempting to add an AI persona to an encrypted chat yields a message stating that some people cannot use this encryption yet. This strongly suggests that messages with Meta’s AI personas on Instagram are not securely encrypted.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has faced privacy concerns due to its handling of user data, as exemplified the Cambridge Analytica scandal and cases of personal conversations being handed over to law enforcement. Although a disclaimer on WhatsApp claims that AI messages are end-to-end encrypted, the validity of this statement remains uncertain. Meta’s generative AI privacy policy vaguely mentions using messages to train the AI model, leaving the privacy of message content unconfirmed. Mashable has contacted Meta for clarification regarding the encryption status of AI messages on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger but has not received a response at the time of publication.

While AI chatbots like ChatGPT offer an opt-out feature to prevent data usage for training, other chatbots like Google Bard and Microsoft Bing lack this option, although they do allow users to delete their activity. Meta provides a similar data deletion feature for AI chats across its apps. To reset data for an individual AI chat, users can type “/reset-ai,” while typing “/reset-all-ais” deletes data from all Meta app chats.

