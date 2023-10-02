Analyst Reiterates Buy Rating on Meta Platforms, Raises Price Target

Truist Securities analyst Youssef Squali has reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Platforms Inc (META) with a price target of $390. Squali remains constructive on META, citing expectations for a strong growth recovery in the third quarter of 2023. He predicts revenue to be up 21% year over year, compared to 11% in the previous quarter and 3% in the first quarter.

The analyst is optimistic about sustained growth into the fourth quarter and highlights the recent Meta Connect event, where Meta showcased its advancements in AI-powered experiences and hardware. Squali raised his revenue estimates for Reality Labs, specifically for the fourth quarter of 2023 to $981 million and for the fiscal year 2024 to $2.16 billion. These revisions reflect the anticipated contribution of the newly announced Quest 3, set to launch on October 17.

During Meta Connect, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced several initiatives, including Meta AI, an AI-generative assistant, similar to ChatGPT and Bard, two text-generative chatbots. Other highlights include Emu, an image-generative model, Studio AI, a platform for developers to create new AIs, and Llama 2, the latest version of Meta’s open-source AI-powered large language model.

Meta also announced the release of Quest 3, an improved version of its mixed reality headset, and the latest version of RayBan Meta Smart Glasses.

Squali projects Q3 revenue of $33.49 billion and Q4 revenue of $39.07 billion, based on his estimates. For the fiscal year 2023, he expects revenue of $133.20 billion.

As of the last check, META shares were trading higher at $303.97.

Source: Truist Securities, no URL provided.